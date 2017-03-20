Bayelsa To Sanction Absentee Workers, Payroll Fraudsters

The Bayelsa Advisory Committee on Public Service Reforms last week said it would henceforth sanction workers who indulged in absenteeism and wage bill fraud in the state public service.

Chairman of the committee, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, gave the warning at an interactive meeting he held with relevant stakeholders in Twon-Brass in Brass Local Government Area.

He said that some workers in the state civil service would be disengaged as part of the ongoing reforms in the state.

“Some workers have to be dropped. We cannot have people that do not work but receiving salaries.

“We cannot have people whose names appear in different payment vouchers,” Diette-Spiff said.

The chairman said the committee’s visit was to sensitise civil servants in the state on the merits of the “No Work, No Pay” policy reintroduced by the state government.

He said that funds made available to the various councils were supposed to be used for developmental projects and not only for payment of salaries.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman of the committee, Chief Francis Doukpola stated that any civil servant that did not work did not deserve pay.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, Mr Bello Bina, commended Governor Seriake Dickson for reintroducing the “No Work No Pay” policy, describing it as a step in the right direction.

According to Bina, the policy will drastically reduce the number of absentee workers in the council.

According to him, henceforth, any worker who arbitrarily absents himself or herself from work will be penalised.

Speaking on behalf of council workers, the Head of Administration and General Services, Dr Noel Omubo, said that the policy was a welcome development.

He assured that the management staff in the council would support the chairman in the implementation of the policy.

The Chairman, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Brass chapter, Mr ThankGod Singer, however, urged government to do its part in paying salaries promptly, to motivate workers to put in their best.