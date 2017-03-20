Agency Plans Flood Control Measures In PH …As Rainstorm Destroys Electric Poles In Andoni

The Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency says it is evolving measures at tackling the incessant flooding on roads in Port Harcourt City and environs.

Chairman of the agency, surveyor Sam Agwor, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the measures had become necessary to ensure that road rehabilitated were no longer damaged by waters.

He said that, the agency would also embark on the desilting to the river.

Agwor said that, the agency was committed towards ensuring quality road rehabilitation programme across the state, stressing that efforts are being made to ensure that any road rehabilitated by the agency stands the test of time.

In another development rainstorm has destroyed electricity poles worth millions of naira along the Ogoni, Andoni/Opobo Unity Road. Eye witness account informed The Tide that the situation also led to the disruption of power supply from Ogoni to Andoni.