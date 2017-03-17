Union Decries Exclusion From Housing Policy

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has decried the exclusion of its members in Rivers State from the ongoing implementation of the National Housing Policy (NHP) of the Federal Government.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday, the SSASCGOC National President, Comrade Mohammed Yunusa, said that union leadership has made repeated efforts to incorporate all the union members into the NHP.

Yunusa said that the minister of power, housing and works has refused to act on the directive of the National Assembly committee on housing given on February 15, 2017 to include the FHA among the bodies implementing the NHP, stressing that the union will never allow private individuals to be used as contractors for the construction of the houses under the NHP.

He alleged that the government officials were deliberately frustrating the FHA officials with a view to using their cronies for the construction of houses.

The union leader said that the union is aware that the ministry has concluded arrangements to use private individuals for the construction as houses for Nigerians without getting involved the FHA, a statutory government organisation in the National Housing Policy.

He said that officials of the ministry of power, works and housing had built barriers around themselves without listening to wise counsel, adding that FHA should be carried along in the execution of the NHP.

Yunusa stressed that the union has fully mobilized its members nationwide for industrial strike action when the appropriate authorities refused to involve FHA in the NHP.

Philip Okparaji