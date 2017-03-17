Shun Vices, CJN Advises Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen has urged judicial officers in the country to shun vices that are contrary to their oath of office.

The CJN gave the advice while swearing-in Justice Ibrahim Imam as the Acting Grand Khadi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sharia Court of Appeal yesterday in Abuja.

Onnoghen said the onus was on judges to continue to protect the sanctity of the judiciary, adding that they must remain incorruptible.

He said the third arm of government was undergoing difficult times, and it was the responsibility of practitioners to change the trend for the better.

The CJN also called on the public to pray for the judiciary, as only God rules the hearts of men, and he only could direct lawyers and judges to embark on positive courses.

Onnoghen said Imam must be guided by the Almighty God and the law when ruling in the affairs of people.

“You must ensure that justice is served irrespective of the leaning of parties.

“You also require prayers and close intimacy with God to perform your duties well.

“In the circumstance, I urge family members to always pray to God on your behalf and to also try to make the home peaceful,’’ the CJN said.

Our correspondent reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved Imam’s appointment following the retirement of the former Grand Khadi of the court.