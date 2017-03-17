RSNC, RSTV Bag Merit Awards

By John Bibor -
The Rivers State  Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) Publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers Port Harcourt and the Rivers State Television were  among a number of Corporate  Organizations and individuals conferred  with meritorious  Awards at the  First Port Harcourt Education  Awards.
The  event which was organized  by celebrity International Education Festival  Awards also featured the conferment of meritorious  Awards on the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Education, Sir Dagogo Adonye Hart, HRM Lady Josephine  Diette Spiff, wife of the  First Military Administrator of  Rivers  State, Alfred Diette Spiff, amongst others.
The Coordinator of the  programme  Mr. Anthony Adokiye said that the programme was designed  to recognise and  celebrate institutions and personalities  who have played  key roles in the educational  development of the  society.
He said that it was the desire of the group that the educational systems of both Rivers State and Nigeria should be improved to enable the country achieve its desired objectives.
According to him, the focus is not only on the conventional schools, but the informal sector such as oil/gas training centre, Information Communication/Technology (ITC) centres amongst others.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sir. Dagogo Adonye Hart, commended the organization for recognizing creativity and excellence in the educational sector.
The permanent secretary who spoke to newsmen during the programme said that the awards are coming at a time the state government is investing so much in the educational sector of the state.
He added that the awards will go along way in ensuring that school managers especially those in the private sector improved their learning environment.

