RSNC, RSTV Bag Merit Awards

The Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) Publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers Port Harcourt and the Rivers State Television were among a number of Corporate Organizations and individuals conferred with meritorious Awards at the First Port Harcourt Education Awards.

The event which was organized by celebrity International Education Festival Awards also featured the conferment of meritorious Awards on the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Education, Sir Dagogo Adonye Hart, HRM Lady Josephine Diette Spiff, wife of the First Military Administrator of Rivers State, Alfred Diette Spiff, amongst others.

The Coordinator of the programme Mr. Anthony Adokiye said that the programme was designed to recognise and celebrate institutions and personalities who have played key roles in the educational development of the society.

He said that it was the desire of the group that the educational systems of both Rivers State and Nigeria should be improved to enable the country achieve its desired objectives.

According to him, the focus is not only on the conventional schools, but the informal sector such as oil/gas training centre, Information Communication/Technology (ITC) centres amongst others.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sir. Dagogo Adonye Hart, commended the organization for recognizing creativity and excellence in the educational sector.

The permanent secretary who spoke to newsmen during the programme said that the awards are coming at a time the state government is investing so much in the educational sector of the state.

He added that the awards will go along way in ensuring that school managers especially those in the private sector improved their learning environment.