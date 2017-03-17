RIWAMA Begins Daily Biz Premises Inspection, Today

Pursuant to its mandate of keeping Rivers State clean and healthy, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah, will on Friday, March 17, 2017, commence a daily inspection of all shops and business premises, as well as residential areas in Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, who announced this, also directs all shop owners, residents and landlords in Port Harcourt and its environs to ensure strict compliance with keeping their premises and environment clean and healthy, promising that he will lead the Monitoring Team and Health Officers on the inspection of all shops and business areas in Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs.

The Sole Administrator further appealed to all those concerned to, in their own interest, tidy up their environment from within, up to the road, as any shop or premises found unkempt will be shut down immediately and will only be re-opened after proven to have fully complied with the directive and sanitary standard by the Agency.

He expressed optimism that this directive will be fully complied with by all business operators and residents; saying no stoned will be left unturned in the Agency’s quest in keeping Rivers State clean and healthy, and to return Port Harcourt, the State capital to its Garden City status.