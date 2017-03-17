Okorocha Gives May Date For Imo Airport

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said in Owerri that the State International Cargo Airport will be ready for use in May 2017.

Okorocha said this during an interaction with newsmen in Owerri.

He said that the airport which costs over N7 billion to upgrade, would improve the economy of the state.

The governor was happy with the newly-established Air Force base in the state.

Okorocha said that efforts were being made to ensure the welfare of officers were adequately taken care of.

He, however, said that 100 Imo youths with a minimum of five credits in their Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations would be trained and absorbed by the Air Force.

The governor said that the 200-bed General Hospital in Owerri North Local Government Area had been handed over to the Air Force for official use.

According to the governor, similar hospitals in Ngor-Okpala, Owerri West and Ideato South have also been handed over to the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force in the state respectively.

Okorocha also said that 200 hectares of land had been allocated to the Air Force for the construction of its new base.

He expressed joy over Federal Government’s projects in the state and commended the Army for the three command schools it established in each of the three geo-political zones of the state.

The governor said that security in the state had greatly improved and applauded the security agencies for the development.

Okorocha said that the efforts of the security agencies had reduced crime in the state.

The governor said that a new security outfit named “Imo Government House Security’’ had been established to complement the efforts of the Rapid Response Squad of the Police and others.

He said that efforts were being made to boost the security of the state prisons.