‘NDDC Needs Partnership To Succeed’

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been described as a tool in the hands of the Niger Delta people to facilitate development.

The Head, Corporate Affairs of the NDDC, Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, made the assertion in an interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Amu-Nnadi, who spoke on the mandate and challenges of the commission, explained that the process of the development of the region should be in the hands of the Niger Delta people.

“NDDC is our collective project, and if we continue to see it from that perspective, that it belongs to all of us, it can then help, only when it partners in the process of development of the region.

The commission’s image maker frowned at the presumption in some quarters that the NDDC is only a contract awarding organization.

“Until we begin to address the perception of the people that NDDC is a place that they run to for their own piece of the regional cake, we cannot begin to have the freedom to do what we are supposed to do”, he said.

Amu-Nnadi disclosed that NDDC is not the only agency responsible for the development of the region.

“There are other agencies involved, the local governments, the state governments, the ministry of works and ministry of agriculture, including others”, he said.

He explained that the Act that established the NDDC is specific in defining the role of the agency as part of a coalition of agencies that would facilitate the development of the region.

“Over the years, people have assumed that the NDDC is the only agency that is providing development in the region which is not true.

“We work with a coalition of partners, that is why we have partners for sustainable development forum and other oversight agencies checking what we do, including the governors of the region and the National Assembly”, he said.

According to him, the reason people talk about NDDC is because the agency appears to be the only one that is attempting to change the narrative of the Niger Delta region.