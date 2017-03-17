Henry Kalio Cup Kicks Off, Next Week

The 2017 Rivers State SWAN 5-Aside Football Competition christened “Henry Kalio Cup” will get underway on the 24th of this month.

This year’s edition, which will be second of its kind promises to be bigger and better as topmost Port Harcourt based Media and Sports Marketing Company, Corporate PH6 Ltd have acquired the rights to stage the competition.

Already, media houses in Rivers state have been sent notices for applications and many have duly signified their intentions of participating in the Championships which will take place at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Participating teams are by this release reminded that the deadline for registration is Monday, March the 20th, 2017. Media organisations are expected to, on or before this date, conclude all registration formalities as required of them in the registration forms acquired.

Please note that the events will start with the launch of tournament’s logo and draws ceremony and then followed by players and teams’ presentations.