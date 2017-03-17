Drug Remand Campaign ’Il Educate Consumers – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Anambra State has said that, drug remand reduction campaign will educate the people on the inherent dangers of drug consumption in the state.

NDLEA Commander, Sule Momodu, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Awka last Thursday.

Momodu said that, Governnor Willie Obiano had already directed the Secretary to the State Government to organise a seminar for the secondary school teachers, to expose them on the dangers of drug abuse.

“This year, our emphasis is going to be the drug remand reduction, interestingly, the governor had keyed into it,” he said.

According to him, the trained teachers can go back and talk to the students.

Momodu to said that, the governor had also directed the Ministry of Education to ensure that drug education was taught in the schools.

“If you want to fight crime, you must first fight drug, if you don’t fight drug, you have not started.

“The state government is working hard on this and it is paying off to make the state now the safest in the country,” he said.

The commander, however, stressed the importance of rehabilitation centre, a major component in drug remand reduction.

“All these things are preventive education we are doing, as we are doing them, there are already people hooked on it, let there be a rehabiliation centre for them to have treatment to get out of it,” Momodu said.

He commended the governor for the inauguration of Drug Control Committee at both the state and local levels to further fight drug peddling and consumption in the state.

He said that, the secretariat had been created for the committee and functioning effectively.