Domestic Violence: Seek Redress, RSG Urges Women

By Kevin Nengia -
Governor Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Government has appealed to women who suffer abuses and domestic violence to come forward to seek redress and legal support,  pointing out that Governor Nyesom Wike administration will always support them.
Rivers Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ukel Oyaghiri made the call during a chat woth newsmen Monday in Port Harcourt to commemorate the International Women’s Day
The commissioner called on men in the society not to trivialise the contributions  of women to issues of development and progress, noting that roles played by women in the sustenance of the family, managing the family economy  and entrenching  peace at the family level are critical  to  social  stability.
She said that despite these contributions, women have not been adequately  rewarded by the society.
The Women Affairs Commissioner  who regretted that the roles of the house wife have  not been duly  recognised  with some people said  that house wives don’t  deserve  higher responsibilities.
The commissioner urged men to appreciate and encourage women in those chores they do, which will in turn make them bold to handle other responsibilities.
Commenting on the theme of this year’s celebration, BE BOLD FOR CHANGE, she advised women not to look down on themselves.
She said with the tough realities  facing  the  people, women must always  improve themselves  and deliver better services   to remain  relevant.
According to her,  the Rivers State Government  marked this year’s  International Women’s Day with a special broadcast, radio advocacy  and direct development  programmes  to encourage  women to place value on themselves  as major stakeholders  in the society.
She said that the Wike administration  has  taken major steps to ensure that women are protected within the confines of the law explaining that such laws protect women against violence,  rape, abuses such as some traditional harmful practices.

