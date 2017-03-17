Domestic Violence: Seek Redress, RSG Urges Women

The Rivers State Government has appealed to women who suffer abuses and domestic violence to come forward to seek redress and legal support, pointing out that Governor Nyesom Wike administration will always support them.

Rivers Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ukel Oyaghiri made the call during a chat woth newsmen Monday in Port Harcourt to commemorate the International Women’s Day

The commissioner called on men in the society not to trivialise the contributions of women to issues of development and progress, noting that roles played by women in the sustenance of the family, managing the family economy and entrenching peace at the family level are critical to social stability.

She said that despite these contributions, women have not been adequately rewarded by the society.

The Women Affairs Commissioner who regretted that the roles of the house wife have not been duly recognised with some people said that house wives don’t deserve higher responsibilities.

The commissioner urged men to appreciate and encourage women in those chores they do, which will in turn make them bold to handle other responsibilities.

Commenting on the theme of this year’s celebration, BE BOLD FOR CHANGE, she advised women not to look down on themselves.

She said with the tough realities facing the people, women must always improve themselves and deliver better services to remain relevant.

According to her, the Rivers State Government marked this year’s International Women’s Day with a special broadcast, radio advocacy and direct development programmes to encourage women to place value on themselves as major stakeholders in the society.

She said that the Wike administration has taken major steps to ensure that women are protected within the confines of the law explaining that such laws protect women against violence, rape, abuses such as some traditional harmful practices.