Council Boss Warns Trouble Makers

The Asari Toru Local Government Council has warned that the council will deal ruthlessly with any one or groups perpetrating crime in any of the communities within the local government area.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the council, Hon. Promise Wright Warmate who handed down the warning at Buguma, the headquarters of the local government area during a youth education advocacy programme organized by the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in conjunction with the local government council, advised trouble shooters to turn a new leaf or face the consequences of their action.

According to him,’’ tormentors of trouble and perpetrators of criminal activities in the various communities of the local government area, are advised to accept the option to turn a new leaf and be of good conduct for the peace and security of the area or face the wrath of the law’’.

The council boss while unveiling the advocacy banner that profiles anti-social youth behaviours such as drug abuse, violence, cultism, kidnapping, pre-marital sex and unwanted pregnancy, appealed to youths in the area to shun crime and plan their lives to better the area.

He noted that the security of any place is primarily dependent on the peace and health enjoyed by the inhabitants, pointing out that his administration will not condone social vices amongst youths that have long assailed the peace and wellbeing of the people and slowed down the development of the communities.

Warmate commended the Batch A&B 2016 Corp members for organizing the environment-sensitive programme to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),stating that the bold steps taken by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to restore peace in Rivers State and making the state investment-friendly for socio-economic development should be appreciated.

He said his administration is taking a cue to complement the effort of the governor toward peace and security, noting that a Town Hall meeting of communities in the local government area is underway to effectively address the issue of peace and security in the area.