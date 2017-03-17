…Approves Nigeria’s Industrial Council

The Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment of the Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council to enhance the performance of the Nation’s industrial sector.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Okechukwu Enelamah, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday at the end of the council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhariý.

Enelamah said the Advisory Council, to be chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, would assist the government in formulating policies and strategies for enhancing the Nation’s industrial sector.

“We received approval for the establishment of Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council.

“The main aim of this council is to assist the government in formulating policies and strategies that will enhance the performance of the industrial sector in furtherance of the country’s industrialisation programmes.

“So, the purpose of the Industrial Council is to create platform for partnering with the private sector and other interests to work together to make sure that we achieve our industrialisation goals.

“The Council will be chaired by the Vice-President and it will include a number of ministers and also leading members of the private sector.”

SImilarly, the minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale, said that the council approved a bill for the Legal Framework for the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At today’s FEC meeting we took a conscious decision to move the agenda of public health intervention forward.

“What is known internationally is that there always is an epidemic or another disease outbreak.

“But what we do not know is when and where it will happen and for most countries what we need to do is to get ourselves prepared for the next epidemic.

“As you might be aware, the National Council on Health’s meeting in Lagos in 2007 took a resolution to establish a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

‘’The Centre became operational in 2012 and actually constituted a major force in combating Ebola and has been very operational in handling the issue of Lassa fever in different parts of the country.

“So, what we have done today is to provide the legal framework for this agency so that it can validly perform the role that is expected of such a front line intervention agency.’’

He said that the council’s approval would allow the ministry work with the National Assembly for a legislative action so that it can formally become an Act of Parliament.”

In his contribution, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, said his ministry informed the council of Nigeria’s bid to host the 2018 IPI World Congress.