APGA To Meet On Crucial National Matters

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it will meet in Awka from March 15 to March 18 over crucial national matters.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Victor Oye, said this in an interview with newsmen in Awka last Tuesday.

Oye said, the NWC would also discuss other issues bordering on the state of the party and the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra.

He said, the party had observed the recent economic and political exigencies in the country with keen interest and would come up with its position after the three-day meeting.

“The National Working Committee of our party is meeting for three days in Awka, starting from tomorrow, and we are going to touch on crucial national matters.

“We will also touch on some of the matters that are internal to us as a party; the important thing is that APGA has no problem.

“As a matter of fact, we remain the most united and formidable party in Nigeria today.

“The coming governorship election in Anambra is also of interest to us, we shall make the outcome of the meeting public in our communique after the NWC meeting,” he said.