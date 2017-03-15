Why We Partners Donor Agencies – RSG

The Rivers State Government says its partnership with Donor Agencies, such athe World Bank and European Union (EU) is to bring development to the doorsteps of every community in the State.

Commissioner for Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Dr. John Bazia, disclosed this, during the flag-off of projects for six Rivers communities under the World Bank/European Union sponsored State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOL) project in Saakpema Tai Local Government Area.

Dr. Bazia, who described World Bank sponsored projects as the cheapest and most effective ways of developing rural communities urged the benefiting communities to see the projects as theirs, adding that, it behoves them to ensure that they are properly utilised for the benefits of other peoples.

In his address, the Project Director, Community Driven Development (CDD) Social, State Employment And Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR), Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said that, the event marked an important milestone in the effort to enhance rural development across the state.

“The event of today, shall definitely enhance our rating as an organization that is capable of matching words with action, respective community development in very remote parts of the state.

“Your communities are blazing the trail as communities in the state to have met up the various requirements necessary for our funding their projects”.

Sir Amaecwhule, also charged them to ensure that monies released for the projects are justified.

“This project will not fail, if everyone of us put in our best to the realization of its objective.

“I therefore call on all sons and daughters of this community as well as other residents to see these projects as their own”, he said.

The benefiting communities and their projects are, Kere ????? Civic Centre/Borehole, Botem Tai ICT/Borehole, Samanga community hall/Borehole, Ogbogbo Ama drainage/modern toilet, Akpajo market, while benefinited from electrification.