Why We Partners Donor Agencies – RSG

The Rivers State Government says its partnership  with Donor Agencies, such athe World Bank  and European  Union (EU) is to bring development to the doorsteps of every community in the State.
Commissioner for Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Dr. John Bazia, disclosed this, during the flag-off  of projects for six Rivers communities under the World  Bank/European Union  sponsored State Employment  and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOL) project in Saakpema Tai Local Government Area.
Dr. Bazia, who described  World Bank sponsored projects as the cheapest and most effective  ways of developing  rural  communities urged the  benefiting communities to see  the projects as theirs, adding that,  it behoves them to ensure that  they are properly utilised   for the benefits of other peoples.
In his address, the Project Director, Community Driven Development (CDD) Social, State Employment And  Expenditure  for Results (SEEFOR), Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said  that, the  event marked an important milestone in the effort to enhance rural development across the state.
“The event of today, shall definitely enhance our rating as an organization that is capable of matching words with action, respective community development  in very remote parts of the state.
“Your communities  are blazing the trail as communities in the state to have met up the various requirements necessary  for our funding their projects”.
Sir Amaecwhule, also charged them to ensure that monies  released for the projects  are justified.
“This project will not fail, if everyone of us put in our best to the realization of its  objective.
“I therefore call on all sons and daughters of this community as well as other residents to see these  projects as their own”, he said.
The benefiting  communities  and  their projects  are, Kere ????? Civic Centre/Borehole, Botem Tai ICT/Borehole, Samanga community hall/Borehole, Ogbogbo Ama drainage/modern toilet, Akpajo market, while   benefinited from electrification.

