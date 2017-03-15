Soboma George: Court Orders Trial Within Trial

A Port-Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice George Omereji has ordered that a pre-trial within trial be conducted on the accused persons alleged confessional statement on the murder of an ex-militant, Soboma George, who was killed in August, 2010.

The decision was made in order to ascertain the truthfulness or otherwise of the said statement the prosecution counsel sought to tender in evidence.

The accused persons, Emmanuel Gladstone (a.k.a) Tony Perie Faerie and Youbra Ogbe are standing trial before justice Omereji for allegedly killing late Soboma George in 2010 and has been in prison custody since.

Justice Omereji gave the order following an objection raised by the defence counsel, Mr Ibiloye Nasiru (Esq) when the prosecution counsel applied to tender the alleged confessional statement gotten from the accused during the cross examination of the witness.

The prosecution-led by Mr Ipalibo Karibibotoye told the court that the said confessional statements were obtained from the accused persons on their own volition.

According to him, the interview was conducted by a Senior Police Officer under the supervision of the then state commissioner of police and that the video and audio recordings of the interview were played to the accused persons which they accepted.

The prosecution had, before submitting the confessional statement, tendered a video and audio tape containing the recording and other information on the role played by the accused on the death of the deceased which the court admitted as an exhibit.

In his submission, counsel to the accused persons, Mr Ibiloye Nasiru told the court that the alleged confessional statement made by his client and been sought to tender by the prosecution was gotten from them forcefully.

He urged the court to order for pre-trial within trail to ascertain if it was voluntary and willingly given by his clients.

In his ruling, the trial judge Justice George Omereji while adjourning the matter ordered for the pre-trial within trail to be conducted and adjourned