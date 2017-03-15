RSG Committed To Encouraging Sportsmen, Women – Iyaye

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said that government would do everything possible to encourage sportsmen and women in the state.

Speaking while receiving the “Team Rivers” Under 18 handball teams who won the just concluded maiden edition of Tyroll and Thompson South-South competition in his office, on Monday, the commissioner assured the team of assistance to achive their set goal.

Iyaye also commended the coach and players of the team for making the state proud and urged them to keep the flag flying.

“On behalf of the state government, I congratulate and commend your efforts to win the trophies for the state.

I assure you, government will do what it can to assist you to put in your best”, Iyaye said.

Earlier the coach of the team, Ogundon Olusanjo, appealed to the commissioner to assist the team in all ramifications.

He further thanked him for receiving them officially and pledged to bring more glories to the state.

I sincerely thank and appreciate the commissioner for helping us win this tournament. This competition is part of youth development in the state”, Olusanjo said.

Tonye Orabere