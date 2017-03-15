Police Parade Suspected Murderer, Cultists In Calabar

The Nigeria Police force, Cross River State Command, last weekend paraded one murder and four cultism suspects in Calabar.

In a press briefing at the Force Headquarters in Calabar, the state’s commissioner of police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspects were arrested after a tip off at different locations across the state within the past five (5) weeks.

According to him, the murder suspect; Mr. Godswill Umoren, was reported to have administered an injection on his pregnant wife, Mrs. Uduak Udo Sunday, in an attempt to abort her pregnancy, but which unfortunately led to her death.

The commissioner said the suspect, who had confessed committing the offence is currently in the police custody and will appear in court soon.

“On 11th February 2017, a case was reported at Akamkpa police division that one Godswill Umoren, male, in a bid to terminate/abort pregnancy, administered an injection on his wife, Mrs. Uduak Udo Sunday, which led to her death. The suspect who confessed to the offence is in police custody and will appear in court soon,” he said.

Commissioner Inuwa, in his address, disclosed that the cultism suspects were arrested on the verge of committing a felony, after an intelligence report on their unlawful gathering.

The suspects, who were all male, included; Etim Akpan, Richard Joseph Usoro, Eyo Effiom Eyo and Iwat Ekpenyoung Essien.

He said upon the search warrants later executed in their respective houses, two locally made pistols, five bottles of charms and five bells, among other implicating items were recovered therein.

Speaking further, the police commissioner disclosed that in the period under review, several armed robbery, kidnap suspects were also apprehended.

He said many exhibits including two revolver pistols, one berretta pistol, one locally made pistol, one AK 47 rifle among others, were recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner reiterated the command’s readiness to fight crime in the state at all times, and solicited the continuous cooperation of the populace.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar