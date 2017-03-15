Plans On For Ronaldo, Messi, Maradona To Play In Nigeria

Organizers of the charity football event aimed at checking child and women trafficking, insurgency and terrorism slated to hold in Abuja later this year yesterday dismissed speculations that the project would not hold.

Speaking to Tidesport source on the preparation for the visit of the world stars, the event’s coordinator, Ambassador John Fashanu said the body is working round the clock to ensure the reigning world footballer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo, his arch rival and FC Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, former France captain and coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, former African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele, Nigerian retired football stars, Austin Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo and other world football stars will participate in the novelty game.

He revealed that the novelty game, which is an initiative of Next2None, would hold in Abuja on May 21, adding that it might be rescheduled if logistics needed for the tie were not met before the day.

He said the organization decided to use football for its campaign because it speaks the language of love, peace, hope and unity.

According to him, “We are not yet certain on the particular date for the game due to logistics reasons, but I am sure it would hold this year. Such information cannot be released for the fun of it. The organization is serious to bring all the top world footballers live to Nigeria. Information needed for the event would be given to the media as details unfold ahead of the game.

“The NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has been hinted on the game and he is in support of the initiative.’’