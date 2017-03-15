New Rivers CP Pledges To Remain Apolitical

In less than two years of the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the 7th Commissioner of Police, Zaki Muhammed Ahmed has assumed duty in the state police Command with an assurance to remain apolitical and fight crimes effectively in discharge of his constitutional duties.

The assurance of the new Rivers CP was not unconnected with what played out since the inception of Wike administration, leading to the rapid removal and replacement of police commissioners in the state.

In his maiden press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Kebbi-born Commissioner of police said there would be massive deployment of police within the state. According to him, the presence of heavy police men in the society, scare criminals away from perpetrating their evil acts.

Ahmed, who took over as the 38th commissioner of police in the state following the demise of his predecessor, Francis Odesanya, emphatically said his leadership of police command in the state would tackle crimes and criminality effectively.

He said he would improve on the existing strategies already in place in order to fight crimes and criminality, adding that the mission of the police was to provide enabling security that would promote economic and social political activities.

The new Rivers CP, who was a one-time Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, noted that presently the state is faced with two societal challenges namely politically induced crises and crime, and assured that his leadership would work in conjunction with other security agents to provide secured environment in the state.

“It is the state responsibility to protect life and property. We shall employ intelligent gathering mechanism and build data base for all criminal activities committed in the state”, he said.

While pledging a total clampdown of criminal hideouts in the state, the new Rivers CP said the police would also launch massive onslaught against kidnappers and cultists in the state.

On the tactical structure of the state command, Ahmed said it would be restructured and repositioned to facilitate the eradication of crime even as he directed all police formations to go after criminals and smoke them out of the state.

He said his administration would also promote community police participation as well as put a deliberate policy in place that would ensure that illegal arms wrongly in the hands of criminals were recovered.

He solicited the support of officers and men of the command. He also commended the efforts of the former Acting Police Commissioner, DSP Ahmed Magaji for holding forth the command during the death of the last CP.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana