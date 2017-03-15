Involve Communities In Campaigns, Group Urges RISSA

A media oufit, Street Media Rediscovery (SMR) has urged authorities of the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency (RISSA) to involve host communities where advertising Bill boards were mounted for the sustainability of its project.

The Managing Director of SMR, Mr Bright Ebere made the appeal in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Ebere described the on-going RISSA project in the state as a laudable one and noted that the initiative would promote the beautification of Port Harcourt city and its environ, guarantee security as well as generate revenue amongst its numerous benefits to the people and government of Rivers State.

The Managing Director, however said the benefits derivable from the project favour mainly the various professional agencies and urged RISSA to consider also the host communities where such borders were mounted.

Ebere explained that the host communities where such billboards were mounted remain more vulnerable to dangers and hazard from such boards and also have roles to play in the protection of such structures since boards are sited directly in front of their houses.

According to him, there is need for the agency to also engage the community people in the operations of the project.

He said when RISSA engages indigenes from the communities where the billboards are mounted, the initiative would be more effective and sustainable.

Ebere who commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the many people-oriented projects his administration has executed, urged him to prevail on the RISSA to carry host communities along.