Involve Communities In Campaigns, Group Urges RISSA

By admin -
0
151

A media oufit, Street Media Rediscovery (SMR) has urged  authorities  of the  Rivers  State Signage  and Advertising  Agency (RISSA) to involve host communities where advertising Bill boards were mounted for the  sustainability of its project.
The Managing Director of SMR, Mr Bright Ebere made the appeal in an  interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Monday.
Ebere described the on-going  RISSA project in the state  as a laudable  one and noted that the initiative  would  promote the beautification of Port Harcourt city and its environ, guarantee  security as well as generate revenue  amongst  its numerous benefits to the people and government of Rivers State.
The Managing Director, however said   the benefits derivable from the project favour mainly the various professional agencies and urged RISSA to consider also the host communities where such borders were mounted.
Ebere  explained that the host communities where such billboards were mounted remain more vulnerable to dangers and hazard from such boards and also have roles to play in the protection of such structures since  boards are sited directly in front of their houses.
According to him, there is need for  the agency to also engage the community people in the operations of the project.
He said when RISSA engages  indigenes from the  communities where the  billboards are mounted, the  initiative would be more effective  and sustainable.
Ebere who commended Governor Nyesom Wike for  the many people-oriented  projects   his  administration has executed, urged him to prevail on the RISSA to carry host communities along.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR