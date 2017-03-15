Go Round FC Unveils New Jerseys

Nigeria National League, NNL side, Go Round FC has unveiled their jerseys for the new season.

The ceremony took place at their Kris Dera Hotel Stadium premises over the weekend.

The jerseys for the season include their FA Cup kit, the home and away strip for the League as well as training gear.

They will once again be kitted by Nigerian Sports Wear conglomerate, Owu.

General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh stated that the training kits were provided by a fan of the club, Peter Aniekwe who is a Lagos based business magnate.

“Apart from the regular home and away strips, we also have the FA Cup jersey, as well as our dedicated training kit”, Uboh said.

“Yes, it is the first time the club will have such and it is courtesy of Peter Aniekwe, one of our supporters and we really want to appreciate him for being there for us”.

Meanwhile, after a heated session with the three man, Technical Committee, coach of the club, Ngozi Elechi finally submitted a list of twenty nine players to be registered by the club including three from NPFL clubs.