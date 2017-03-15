FIDA Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides …Describes Him As Bridge Builder

Country President, Federation of Interantional Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs. Inime Aguma, has commended the giant strides of the Wike-led administration since inauguration in 2015, describing the governor as bridge-builder between men and women in the state.

Mrs. Aguma, who disclosed this in an interview during the celebration of International Women Day in the state, said that Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration has women in key positions such as the Deputy-Governor, and the Chief Judge.

She argued that Governor Wike would have chosen tier male counterparts if not for the love and interest he had for women, adding that the kind of appointments given to women in this current dispensation have put women in high echelon of governance in the state.

The FIDA leader remarked that the infrastructure put in place by this administration, like road networks in Etche and other localities of the state, have eased movement of farm produce from the rural areas to urban centres thereby making women get more earnings, rather than have their produce rot away as in the past.

Mrs. Aguma reiterated that the monumental projects embarked upon by this administration, especially as it concerns the judiciary, since assumption of office in May 2015, have created smooth atmosphere for dispensation of justice.

She recalled that the period when the courts were closed, widows and other indigent women in the society suffered untold hardship and denied access to all judicial functions.

Mrs. Aguma then said that women of the state will continue to give kudos to Governor Wike’s administration for giving women a pride of place in the scheme of things, especially in the governance of the state.