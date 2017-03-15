FIDA Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides …Describes Him As Bridge Builder

Country President, Federation of Interantional Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs. Inime Aguma, has commended the giant strides of the Wike-led administration since inauguration in 2015, describing  the governor  as bridge-builder   between  men and women in the state.
Mrs. Aguma, who disclosed  this in an interview during the celebration of International Women Day in the state, said that Chief Nyesom  Wike’s  administration  has women in key positions such as the Deputy-Governor,  and the Chief Judge.
She argued that Governor Wike would have chosen  tier male counterparts if not for the love and interest he had for women, adding that the kind of appointments given to women in this current dispensation have put women in high echelon of governance  in the state.
The FIDA leader remarked  that the infrastructure put in place by this administration, like road networks in Etche and other localities of the state, have eased  movement of farm produce from the rural areas  to  urban  centres  thereby  making women get more earnings,  rather than have their produce rot away as in the past.
Mrs. Aguma  reiterated  that the monumental projects embarked upon by this administration, especially as it concerns the judiciary, since assumption of office in May 2015, have created smooth  atmosphere for dispensation of justice.
She recalled that the period when the courts were closed, widows and other indigent  women in the society suffered untold hardship and denied access to all judicial functions.
Mrs.  Aguma then said that women of the state will  continue to give kudos to Governor Wike’s administration for giving  women a pride of place in the scheme of things, especially in the governance of the state.

