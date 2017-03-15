Farmers Seek Compensation From Oil Companies

Farmers in petroleum prospecting areas of Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have called on oil companies engaged in oil prospecting to pay compensation.

According to The Tide source, farmers in Baranbo community complained of damage to their farmlands and economic trees that results in the disruption of major economic activities of the farmers.

One of the farmers, Mallam Abubaka Mustapha, told newsmen that the activities of the companies had resulted in the felling of trees that had negatively affected the socio economic life of the farms in the area.

Mustapha explained that farm owners whose lands were used as quarry sites were not compensated, adding that farming has been hindered in such areas.

“I harvest about 100 bags of grains from a piece of land but the oil companies came without any agreement and started their activities, meaning that we will not use this land for the 2017 raining season farming and no compensation has been paid yet,” he said.

He noted that the economic trees were vital as their leaves and seedlings were used to produce food and also serve other domestic purposes, amongst others.

Another farmer, Garba Umar, said the yields from a particular farm land produced over 1000 bags of gains.

He expressed fears that prospecting on sites had deprived him and other farmers their means of livelihood.

Umar lamented that the promise earlier made by the companies to employ youth in the area was reneged as only six of them had been engaged, so far.