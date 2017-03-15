CAF Champs League: Rivers Utd’ll Remain Focused, Target Group Stage -Coach

Despite taking a healthy 3-0 scoreline into the second leg of the CAF Champions League match against Al-Merreikh FC of Sudan this weekend, Rivers United FC of Nigeria has vowed to remain focused on the tasked of eliminating the Sudanese and advance to the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Speaking after the first leg match at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, last Sunday, United chief coach, Willy Udube said that the team could not afford to relex even in the face of a healthy first leg result.

According to the coach, “In football anything and everything is possible, that we won 3-0 does not mean that the tie is over.

I have learnt that it is never over until it is over in this game. That is why we must guard against complacency and work twice as hard to survive the return leg and advance”

The coach who believes that Rivers United possed the potential to go very far in the competition said that it is only good performances and results that would be good enough to compensate their fans and sponsor for the huge support the club has been enjoying this season.

Coach Udube said that the team is in good spirit owing to the high motivation and lack of pressure on the players and crew.

He urged Nigerians, particularly their fans to continue to pray for the team as they go to Sudan to battle for the group stage ticket and try to bring more glory to Rivers State and Nigeria.

The return leg match is scheduled to hold in Sudan on Sunday.