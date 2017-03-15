Ban On Road Blocks Subsists – PPRO

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nnamdi Omoni has warned that the ban on illegal road blocks by officers and men of the Nigeria Police is still subsisting.

DSP Omoni, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, noted that any policeman caught breaking the extant law would face prosecution.

He explained that despite the ban, there were times when the exigencies of the moment dictated swift responses and mounting of road blocks.

The police image maker noted that road blocks were mounted when there were reports in catch snatching, robbery among other crimes.

DSP Omoni pointed not that such road blocks were often mounted to arrest suspects. The PPRO also explained that “stop and search” on the grounds of reasonable suspicions was not illegal.

DSP Omoni, who is also a lawyer remarked that the police had the power to stop and search any person or vehicle based on reasonable suspicion.

He urged the public to be patient with policemen doing their lawful duties when the exigencies of the moment called for the mounting of road blocks.