Association Plans Anniversary Cycling Tourney In PH

The Rivers Cycling Association says they have concluded necessary arrangements to organise a cycling championship tagged “Rivers State 50th Anniversary One-day Road Tour and Championship” in Port Harcourt.

This was revealed by the national cycling coach, Miebaka Aggo in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

According to him, all categories are invited to the event which is expected to be big and memorable, saying that, the championship would be hosted by the Rivers State Government in conjuction with the Life Style Cycling Club and the State Cycling Association.

“The event is expected to hold next weekend, while transport and accommodation will be provided for only the professionals and junior cyclists”.

Coach Aggo has urged the state cyclists to commence preparations for the task ahead in order the compete favourably during the tour.

“It is going to be the first big race of the year, begin now to prepare for the championship, coach Aggo said.”

The competition would be amongst states in the Niger Delta region: Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Bayelsa States.