Agric’ll Be Nigeria’s Mainstay – Minister

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured that agriculture would be the nation’s economic savior.

According to a press statement obtained by The Tide, the minister stated this during a facility tour to Atlantic Shrimps Farm in Badagry, Lagos State, recently.

He stated that Nigeria could reclaim her lost glory from agriculture far more than it was over the years.

Lokpobiri commended the owners of the farms noting that substantial investment in the sector has not only started increasing foreign earnings, but has provided jobs for over 1000 Nigeria youths.

The minister said that with the renewed interest to diversify the economy through agriculture, Nigerians and interested expatriates should look for more investments in the sector.

While describing the development as the surest alternative avenue for wealth creation, employment generation, food security and wellness, he added that government would entrench all efforts to support and promote investment in the country.