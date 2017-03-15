22 Bag First Class In UNICAL

Twenty Two out of 13,347 graduands of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) billed for convocation next Saturday have bagged first class degrees.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Zana Akpagu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen last Thursday on the 30th convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled to hold on the 11th of March.

Akpagu said 11,910 out of the 13,347 were first degree holders while 1,437 were in the post graduate category adding that 22 bagged first class,2,408 came out with first class upper 5, 980 others Second Class lower while 2900 others came out with a Third Class with the remaining 1000 had pass.

According to him: ” In the last one year we have put a mechanism in place to clear the backlog of students and that is the reason we have the huge number of them graduating at this time because we do not intend to keep anybody for any reason.”

According to him, the university had embarked on 37 projects including construction of hostels, office complex, classrooms, lecture pavilion, lawn tennis court and so on, adding that many of them have been 100 percent completed while some of them are near completion

He also disclosed that there will be a ground breaking ceremony for an ultra modern medical centre which he described as the legacy project of his administration.

“We feel it is an embarrassment for an institution of this magnitude to continue to use a facility that was built since 1978 at this age. We shall finance it from our meager internally generated revenue which currently stands at 1.2billion naira,” he stated.

He, however, bemoaned a situation where the university has to spend over 500 million for energy generation when only a paltry sum of 39 million naira was budgeted for it.

The Vice Chancellor said: “we just have 39 million naira for the whole year in the budget while we are giving a whooping sum of 18 million naira as monthly bill by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) .A truck load of Diesel cost over 10 million naira and we use three trucks every month when you calculate what we spend on energy you will discover its well above 500 million naira annually,” he decried.

Our Correspondent learnt that those to be awarded with Honorary degree include Alhaji Umaru Kwabo (Jamar Sokoto), Sir Daniel Chukwudozie (Dozie Oil) and Brig-Gen Anthony Ukpo (Rtd.) a former Military Administrator of Rivers State, while the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saadu Abubakar III, are among dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

