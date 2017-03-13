Special School Seeks Improved Feeding Arrangement

The Special School for Handicapped Children in Borikiri, Port Harcourt, has appealed to the Rivers State Government to make it possible for its students to have an effective mode of feeding.

Making the appeal in an exclusive interview Friday, Principal of the Senior Secondary School, Mr. Fredrick Igbanibo Amachree, stated that the current feeding method under the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation was ineffective.

According to the Principal, the present feeding pattern, under the State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, has seen the student being treated more like those in rehabilitation centres than schools.

The result, he said, being that feeding of the students had so far not been given the priority it deserved, leading to poor performance of the students alongside other difficulties faced by them.

Currently, the Ministry of Education and Schools Management Board manage the school, while the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation cater for the feeding of the students.

“We are not a (Rehabilitation) home, but a school. Social Welfare also manages to provide for the homes that are under their care, but we are merely attached to them to help out since about eight years ago.

“Our appeal is that since the Schools Board manages schools, it will be more appropriate for the Ministry of Education to be incharge for the feeding of students in the school, so that special arrangements can be made specifically for the feeding of the students.

The principal explained that under the present feeding pattern, sometimes when food was made available, it cames in raw form, thus requiring the students to cook their foods themselves.

“This is very risky. These are children living with disabilities. To let such children handle naked light can be dangerous,” he said.

When contacted on telephone, the State Commissioner of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation , Hon. Damiete Miller said his Ministry was doing everything possible o provide for the students, given available resources.

Stories by Sobeba Dokubo