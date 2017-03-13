Shell Halts Bonga Production For TAM

The Bonga Production Unit has been shut down for a Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) since March 4, 2017 and is expected to resume full operations in April 2017.

A statement by the Shell Nigeria Expploration and Production Company Limited spokesman, Bamidele Odugbesan said: “Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s Nigerian Unit has halted production from its Bonga deep-water oil and natural gas field for turnaround maintenance.”

It stated further that the maintenance involves the inspection, recertification and any needed equipment repairs.

Odugbesan also stated that the major contractor of the Bonga project is SNEPCO which has shares of 55 per cent interest under a production sharing contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company which holds the lease for OML 118 at the Bonga site.

He stated further that other partners were ESSO Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited with 20 per cent while Total E and P Nigeria Limited and the Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited have 12.5 per cent respectively.

It would be recalled also that the Bonga Oil and natural gas field production started in November 2005 and has the capacity to produce 225,000 bpd of oil and 150 MMscfd of gas.

