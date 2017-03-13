RVHA To Revisit Bursary Payment

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has promised to liase with the executive arm on the need to revisit the payment of students’ bursary that was stopped since 2013 by the last administration of former Governor Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi in the State.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani gave the assurance on Thursday when he played host to a delegation of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) led by its new national President, Comrade Patrick Uche in Port Harcourt.

The Speaker who wondered the sudden stoppage of the students’ bursary by the Amaechi administrations even when the country’s economy was not in recession, said the power of the legislative arm to give full assurance for the payment of the bursary was limited.

The Speaker however, promised to restore the confidence of Rivers Students in the State legislature, assuring that he will also liaise with the executive to address the challenges facing the students.

The Speaker urged them to take their studies seriously as according to him, that was the only avenue to achieve greatness and be a good leader in future.

He restated Governor Wike’s determination to deliver on his electioneering campaign promise of providing a conducive environment for qualitative education in the state.

The president of the Students’ Union, Comrade Patrick Uche had earlier decried the stoppage of students bursary, appealing to the State House of Assembly to liaise with the executive arm to ensure the resumption of bursary payment to Rivers State students.

The student leader also sought the support of the House to acquire a functionable secretariat for the Union in the State, saying that the Union needs a place that will serve as a centre point for all Rivers students.

The Students who commended the Speaker’s sterling leadership quality honoured him with an Award of Excellence, noted that since the inception of the 8th Assembly under his leadership, the state has witnessed progressive developmental strides as a result of people-oriented legislature by the House.

Enoch Epelle