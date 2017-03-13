RSHA Speaker Bags NURSS Excellence Award

The Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani was last Thursday honoured with the “Award of Excellence” by the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), a body that comprises Rivers students within the country and in diaspora.

The National President of the union, Comrade Patrick Uche Ogwimeji who presented the award to the speaker at the State Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt described Rt Hon. Ibani as a speaker whose wisdom and diligence envision the state toward greatness.

The students’ leader who poured encomiums on the speaker, said the Rivers students spread across the borders and noted that the 8th Assembly in less than two years under his leadership had made remarkable and tremendous achievements aimed at actualising the New Rivers Vision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

He also described the speaker as one who through his patriotism, selflessness, simplicity and unwavery commitment continued to inspire the youths and students of Rivers State and beyond to tackle challenges and achieve greatness in life.

The Union President used the opportunity to unveil the challenges confronting Rivers students as well, the union body in the state and beyond.

According to him, the compulsory payment of bursaries to Rivers students in higher institutions stopped since 2013 under the administration of former Governor Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and that all efforts for government to re-implement the payment to students proved abortive.

The students’ leader pleaded with the speaker to liaise with the executive Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to resume it.

The student union also pleaded with the Assembly leadership to support the union with vehicle to facilitate the functions of the union’s secretariat among others and congratulated the speaker for his emergence as lawmaker in the last December 10 rerun election and as speaker of the House.

Enoch Epelle