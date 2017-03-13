RSG To Promote Sports Through PPP …As Rivers Emerges U-18 Handball Winners

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has pledged to partner with corporate organisations and private individuals to promote sports in the state.

He stated that government alone cannot develop sports to its desired level, saying that government would be ever ready to partner with any individual or organisation toward the development of sports.

Iyaye said this at the closing ceremony of the just concluded south-south U-18 handball competition held in Port Harcourt, sponsored by the vice president of the association in Nigeria, Kwashi Thompson.

According to him, the competition has actually engaged the youth meaningfully and create an opportunity to promote handball.

“The state government is preparing for Public Private Partnership to develop and promote sports in the state.

The Commissioner for Sports used the forum to commend, Kwashi Thompson for his effort to develop sports, most especially, handball.

Also speaking, the sponsor of the tournament, Kwashi Thompson said, he is delighted for the successful tournament, most especially the physical presence of the state commissioner for sports.

According to him, the competition would be an annual event that will give opportunity to discover talents in the game of handball.

“I am delighted for the huge turn out during the competition particularly the commissioner for sports who was in attendance and the states who participated” Thompson said.

At the end of the competition Rivers State handball engaged winners in the male categories and beat their sister state Bayelsa 17-16.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State averaged in female category beating Rivers 21-10, as Akwa Ibom State came third in all the categories.