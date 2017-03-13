RSG Seals Collapse Building …NIOB Wants Review of Building Law

The Rivers State Government has sealed up the collapsed three- storey building at Alakahia along the East-West Road, Obio/Akpor local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning,Barr .Chinyere Igwe, who stated this at the weekend when he visited the scene to ascertain the situation directed that integrity test be conducted on the site to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the collapse.

Igwe expressed happiness that no death was recorded as a result of the incident and warned against anybody venturing near the vicinity.

According to him, We are happy that no loss of life was recorded. We appeal that nobody should go near the collapsed building as there is still evidence of more likely collapse of the building’’.

The Tide gathered that as at the time of the inspection,both the contractor and the builder were not available as information gathered revealed that they were not present at the time of the incidence.

The Tide was informed that the incidence occurred at early hours of Wednesday and stressed that the cause be as a result of poor architectural design and improper use of the building materials.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB),Moses Ugheoke has

advised that government should review the building process, adding that the law is overdue for review.

According to him, NIOB has been advocating that all building constructions in the country should be handled by professionals and the approval processes, including the physical planning should also be review.

Ugheoke said some of the problems come from the approval stages, adding that if the institution is engaged in the physical planning stage, some of these collapsed building cases would be a thing of the past.