Rivers United Set To Qualify For Group Stage …Thrashes AL-Merreikh 3-0

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt has kept its dream alive to qualify for the group stage as they thrashed visiting AL-Merreikh of Sudan three unreplied goals, yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt.

United is one of the clubs that is representing Nigeria in the ongoing CAF Champions League, and the encounter is the first leg of the second round of the competition.

Home boy Kueimian Guy placed the home team on a comfortable state with spectacular two goals at 16th and 17th minutes into the first stanza.

On resumption the visitors dominated the first 20th minutes in the half seeking for the opponents net, but yield no fruit, as they missed some scoring chances.

Christian Weli scaled the game with another fantastic goal at 83rd minute to give the host total victory.

Speaking at the post match briefing, the technical manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma said his team was a bit tired in the second half due to fatigue.

“We did not pick up in the second half in time because fatigue sets in as we play both league and continental games. But the most important thingremined the fact that we won” Eguma said.

Tonye Orabere