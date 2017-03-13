Rector Pledges To Improve School Sports Competition

The management of Port Harcourt Polytechnic has pledged to improve upon subsequent editions of the institution’s Rector’s Cup.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Sam Kulagbor who said this at the closing ceremony of the 2017 edition of the competition at Rumuola said that more sporting events will be added to increase the participation of students.

Kalagbor who was represented by the Deputy Rector Administration, Fubara Alex said that the competition which was initiated few years ago is achieving its desired goal as more talented footballers are being discovered in the institution.

He said that the school is providing the conducive environment for students to showcase their talents adding that some of the students apart from their academic activities can also make Nigeria proud in sporting activities.

The Rector commended the students and staff of the school for the maturity disposed throughout the weeklong competition and urged for it to be sustained.

Also speaking, chairman of the sports committee, Daye Barango described this years edition as one of the best, adding that apart from the peaceful atmosphere which characterized the period of the event, records were also broken.

Barango further said that, this year, medals were also presented to the winning teams and cash prizes to distinguished players.

At the end of the competition, school of Science/Technology emerged winner in the boys category after defeating it’s school of Business Administration counterpart by 2-1.

While on the female category, school of Legal/Global Studies emerged winner with a defeat over school of General Studies.