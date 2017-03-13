NYSC Games: Osun Confident To Win Football Event

Coordinator of the Osun NYSC Sports Team, Emmanuel Attah, in Abuja said he was optimistic his team would win the 2017 NYSC Football Competition.

Attah told newsmen that his team was well prepared for the competition, which is part of the annual NYSC Sports and Cultural Festival.

“We competed in many sports events in Ogun, where we had our zonal finals, but we concentrated more on football which we are sure by the grace of God we will qualify for its finals.

“That is why we are here and my expectation is to win the trophy.

“To show our seriousness ahead of this festival, our players camped in Abuja for one week.

“We also hired trained coaches to prepare the players. One of the coaches is from Holland and we have a very strong medical crew.

“This shows the level of seriousness we attach to this football competition,’’ he said.

Attah said he built his confidence on the performance of his team in the friendly matches, adding that the team won almost all of them.

Tidesports reports that Team Kano won the opening match of the festival by defeating Team Bauchi 1-0.