Nwokekoro Hails Wike’s Administrative Style

Former Rivers Commissioner for Culture and Tourism and the Pioneer Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Hon. Sunny Nwokekoro, has commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for ensuring that all the administrative, financial and economic sectors in the state are working effectively.

Nwokekoro who stated this in an interview with The Tide at the weekend said he has not heard of the perennial complaints of state civil servants not being paid, adding that this development called for a commendation, considering the little resources of the state.

He said it was annoying that in the past, civil servants in the state complained of salaries despite the huge allocations enjoyed by the previous administrations in the state.

According to him, ’’I have also not heard of schools being on strike. It is another achievement. The educational system is on and working well, children go to school when they ought to go. For me what ever has engineered that should be commended”.

“I also notice in most of our roads, earth machines are working, I make this assessment having been a member of the executive council. The performance should be commensurate with what you have; in the past we had a situation where somebody was lucky to have in his disposal a lot of money to do so many things, but the lot is not the same with Wike.

“Generally, Nigerians know that allocation drop drastically because of oil benchmark. We all are aware that internally Generated Revenue (IGR) also dropped. All these will hamper development, but within the context of finance that is available to him, he has done the best he could and if the financial situation improves, I think he is going to do more. There is nobody that will come on board that will not want to leave a legacy. No governor will want to sit there for eight years and waste his time. Governor Wike is focused with vision and is determined to lift Rivers State to a greater height better than the way he met it’’, he said.

The former commissioner noted that the Governor currently deserves all the support he can get from the people of the state, explaining that that is why he was coming over to PDP to support him.

Nwokekoro also lauded the Governor for ensuring that all the arms of the government are working exclusively without executive interference.

He commended the people of Port Harcourt Local Government Area and Ikwerre ethnic nationality for their continued support, stressing that this has boosted the morale of other ethnic groups to continue supporting the administration to achieve its set goal to develop Rivers State.