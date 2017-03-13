NURTW Warns Drivers Against Recklessness`

The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Choba Unit, has warned drivers plying the route against reckless driving on the East-West Road.

Speaking to The Tide on Friday at Choba, a member of the union executive, Comrade Nnamdi Chuks, said that the union is fully prepared to sanction any erring driver who recklessly drive on the high way without obeying rules and regulations of the union.

Chuks pointed out that the leadership of the union in the state has directed branch executive to enforce discipline erring members who violated the union’s rules and regulation and code of conduct for members.

He said that members of the union are responsible individuals that will not engage in cuts inimical to their profession and the union adding that the union is determined to expose and arrest for prosecution thugs masquerading as members of the union.

He alleged that such thugs are only out to tarnish the good mage and regulation of responsible members of the union, and therefore appeal to members of the public to report any member of the union seen engaging in unprofessional conducts.

Chuks emphasized that many of their members have parked their vehicles because of the current hardship and high cost of motor spare parts and urged the government to implement better policies that will reduce the excruciating pains Nigerians are faced with under APC led federal government.

He assured students of the University of Port Harcourt of the co-founders partnership between the union’s leadership and the students union on the implementation of the agreed transportation fares.

He said the union will always protect the students and the public in the discharge of their duties.

Philip Okparaji