The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Bayelsa State Command, has completed recruitment training for 38 officers and men in Yenagoa.
The Comptroller of the command, Mr Oche William, made this known in his office at the end of the training last week.
According to him, the seven officers and 31 men are all indigenes of Bayelsa.
He added that the personnel comprised 24 males and 14 females.
William said that due process was followed in the recruitment of the workers.
He urged the workers to be disciplined and hardworking.
William said that the new workers would later be sent for further training.
NIS Recruits 38 Officers, Men In Bayelsa
