Massive Defection Hits APC

A massive defection last Saturday hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state as over 1000 people defected from the party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli North and Aniocha North council areas of the state.

The defection may not be unconnected with the arrival of Chief James Ibori, former governor of the state, who is going round strengthening the party and reconciling members especially in the Urhobo axis of the state.

In Delta state, it is believed that Ibori is the political godfather of the state and whichever party he joins, the greater number of the people of Delta will move along with him.

A week after Ibori’s arrival, a staunch propagandist of the APC in the state who dealt with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the days of the campaign and court cases, Fred Latimore, defected to the PDP, giving reasons for his defection.

Spokesman of the defectors in Ughelli North, David Ughelliyovwe, told the crowd that they were poised to move to the PDP because they had seen light in the PDP, giving credit to the house of assembly member in the area, Eric Oharisi.

He described the PDP and Oharisi as a good commodity, a development which led to the members of the APC in the local government joining the PDP massively and pledging to remain faithful to the party and working with the state government.

Oharisi who received the defectors, admonished them to be consistent in their belief in the PDP that they will always be carried along in the government of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and they would forever be grateful to God for their wise decision.

He also told them to talk to more of their colleagues to join them

Also, in Aniocha North area of the state, a staunch member of the APC Emmanuel Baxim Chinye, with his followers, defected to the PDP and were received by the state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso.