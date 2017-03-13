Gas Explosion: Senator Tasks Agip On Compensation

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo has assured the people of Evekwu community in Emohua Local Government Area that he would compel Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to pay adequate compensation to them over the gas pipeline explosion that killed some persons in the community, maimed others and destroyed their crops and farmlands recently.

Sekibo gave the assurance during a visit to the community to console them over the tragedy as his constituents from the community held on Saturday.

According to him, Evekwu Community that played host to the oil company had nothing to show except the pollution occasioned by explosion of Agip pipelines that affects their environment, the farmlands, crops, air and even their drinking water, adding that time had come for justice to be done.

The federal lawmaker frowned at the neglect of host communities by oil companies, and stressed that there would be no hiding place for Agip as damages done to Evekwu community must be recovered.

He promised to present the matter before the Senate during plenary, so that Agip and the Community involved would be summoned to appear before the House, and appealed to the company to immediately do the needful and make public their findings on the explosion.

The senator thanked the paramount ruler and the people of Evekwu Community for not taking the laws into their hands by destroying the facilities belonging to Agip in the area over the neglect, but rather took the process of dialogue, reiterating that he would do everything possible to ensure adequate compensation for the Evekwu Community.

On other demands by the community, he promised to channel it to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he said was concerned about infrastructural development despite the lean resources, urging them to remain faithful and supportive to the administration.

Earlier in their address read by the chairman, Gas Explosion Management Committee, Evekwu community, Rev Canon Chris Idika, appealed to the senator to use his good offices to prevail on NAOC and the Ministry of Environment to release the report of the Joint Investigation Report (JIV), embark on proper clean-up of the environment, adequate relief materials for the people, evaluate the damages done to lives, properties and the environment for compensation, construction of road and town hall as well as call on the government and others to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, a former chairman of Emohua LGA, Chief Damian Ejiohuo, further appealed to Agip to live up to their social responsibilities not minding the peaceful disposition of the people of Evekwu community and also thanked the Senator for the visit, which he said is historic.

It would be recalled that on February 22, 2017,the gas pipeline which passes through Evekwu community conveying the nation’s liquefied natural gas to Bonny exploded leaving five persons dead.

Collins Barasimeye