Fire Service To Prosecute Bush Burners

The Anambra State Fire Service said it would charge anyone arrested for setting fire in bushes in the state with arson.

A Deputy Director in the agency, Mr Innocent Mbonu, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha on Thursday.

He said that the measure became necessary due to indiscriminate burning of bushes across the state.

Mbonu disclosed that 65 fire incidents were recorded between January, 2017 and February 2017.

He said that the figure was high when compared with 46 cases recorded during the same period in 2016, adding that there had been rampant fire outbreaks in the state this year.

The director identified bushing burning, indiscriminate use of electrical appliances and mishandling of petroleum products as major causes of fire in the state.

“In most cases, the fire incidents are attributed to bush burning, especially by those engaged in farming and the Fulani herdsmen, who burn bushes to graze their animals.

“They usually don’t stay behind to supervise the burning, which usually spreads to nearby buildings.

“This is why the state government said it would now treat anyone caught setting fire in bushes as arsonist because their action is a threat to people’s lives and property,” he said.

Mbonu said that between January 2016 and December 2016, 117 fire calls were recorded in the state, out of which two were false.

“Although, no live was lost within the period, we succeeded in saving eight lives with minor injuries.

“We had a staggering figure of N966 million lost to property and valuables, but we saved over N70 billion worth of properties.

“In this year, we received 35 fire calls in January, 20 in February, including the Onitsha fire disaster, and have so far recorded 10 in March,” he said.

Mbonu decried the way the public harassed and intimidated fire officers whenever they arrived at the scene of fire, describing it as a major challenge being faced by fire fighters.

“They don’t check whether the service was duly informed on time, whether we just left a fire scene for that one or consider the distance and other challenges the fire service is facing.

“Most times, when we ar