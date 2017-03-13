Environmentalist Decries Indiscriminate Dumping Of Refuse

An Environmentalist, Mrs Adebimpe Lawal, has warned traders at the Iyana-Oba Bus Stop, Lagos to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and displaying of wares on highways.

The supervisor gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Lagos recently.

She expressed concern that the traders had been dumping refuse indiscriminately, adding that the development could lead to flooding during the rainy season.

Lawal, who is also the Supervisor of Environment, Ojo Local Government in Lagos, said none observance of environmental rules had also posed difficulties in road management.

“We have a routine weekly sanitation day meant to keep the environment clean, prevent diseases and environmental crisis.

“It is disturbing that our people are finding it difficult to obey simple rules meant to keep them alive and healthy.

“With the rains coming, it has shown that the outlets, meant to channel flood properly into canals have been blocked with refuse,” she said.

According to her, if the traders conduct their activities with environment-friendly disposition, the shops and stalls will be saved from flooding.

The supervisor also appealed to the traders to stay clear expressways to avoid being hit by vehicles.

“We had cases where vehicles over ran traders while displaying wares on highways.

“Many traders have lost their lives as at the Iyan-Oba Bus stop due to this anomaly. So it is to their advantage to keep their wares out of roads to avoid accident and even death.