EKEDC To Install 11,000 Pre-paid Meters

Eko Electricity Distri bution Company (EKEDC) said it would install additional 11, 000 pre-paid meters to customers in Festac Town, Lagos, to end estimation billing in the area.

EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communication, Godwin Idemudia, said this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

“We have set aside 11,000 meters for Festac Town to ensure that every consumer under estimation billing is all metered,’’ said the EKEDC spokesman.

Idemudia said the company was not happy with customers’ complaints, adding that installation of additional meters would bring bill estimation to an end in Festac Town.

He urged consumers in the area to cooperate with EKEDC personnel who would be coming around to install the meters in their houses.

Idemudia appealed to consumers in Festac Town to avoid bypassing of meters, adding that it was an offense to bypass a meter.

“I want to appeal to consumers to avoid bypassing of meter because it is an offense.

“Any customer found tampering with meters will be charged to court,” he said.

Idemudia also urged customers in the area to pay their monthly electricity bills promptly in order to serve them better.

The EKEDC appealed to consumers to consumers to avoid by-passing of meter because it is an offense.

“Any customer found tampering with meters will be charged to court”, he said.

Idemudia also urged customers in the area to pay their monthly electricity bills promptly in order to serve them better.

The EKEDC appealed to consumers to help protect the company’s installations against vandals.