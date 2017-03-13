Community Alerts RSG Over Dredging …As Group Flays Activity In Otamiri River

Rivers State Government has been told to check the activities of Reef Courts Company over its disturbing dredging works.

The people of Okujagu Ama in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, made the call when they paid a courtesy call on the Special Adviser to the Governor on Pollution Control, Sir Nwuke Anucha, recently in his office.

The group which was led by Evans Okujagu, pointed out that the community was now faced with danger as a result of the company’s dredging business.

They noted that the activity had so far, removed the top soil, thereby, exposing them to natural disaster.

The community reasoned that if the state government and other relevant bodies did not take urgent steps, that sooner than later, the whole area would be wiped out.

According to them, fishing which is one of the major occupation is now under great threat due to the actions of the company.

They explained that the company’s business had increased the depth of their rivers, which was not friendly to fishermen.

They recalled that the activity had been on since 2008, saying that farmers are also suffering the same fate.

Also speaking, another community leader, Engr. Deinma Okujagu, blamed the company over what he described as poor relationship with the community.

It was also learnt that the company and the state government had earlier planned to do shore protection before development would be done in the area.

However, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Pollution, Nwuke Anucha, had promised to take their matter to the appropriate quarter for immediate response.

Meanwhile, a community based pressure group in Rivers State, Etche Peoples Liberation Congress (EPLC) has said that the continuous dredging of sand at the Otamiri River in Etche Local Government Area might lead to the sinking of four communities in the area.

The group which said this in a briefing in Port Harcourt mentioned the Four affected communities as Chokocho, Egwi Umuanyanagu and Okomoko.

National President of the group, Comrade Japhet Ogbueri told newsmen that, unless urgent steps were taken, the communities might soon begin to feel the impacts of the dredging activities.

Comrade Ogbueri said that apart from the communities, the Otamiri River is now being polluted.

“We are here to tell the world that four communities in Etche may sink any moment from now and Etche only traditional River, Otamiri is completely devastated by dredging activities.

He alleged that most of those involved in the dredging activities in the area, were doing it without regard to the environment, stressing that no dredging companies in the area could boast of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report.

Comrade Ogbueri further alleged that, efforts made so far to ensure that companies operating in the area complied with relevant environmental rules and regulations had not yielded any result.

He however, warned the companies not to wait for the youths to take to the streets before they remedy the situation.

According to him, youths of Etche ethnic nationality will no longer fold their hands and watch their environment being destroyed by dredging companies.

Comrade, Ogbueri also appealed to the Rivers State Government to intervene in the matter by calling on the companies to do the right thing in the overall interest of the people and the State.