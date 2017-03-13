Anambra Ranks 4th In Modern Family Planning Method

Anambra State ranked fourth in Performance Monitoring and Accountability (PMA) 2020 survey conducted in 2016 in seven states on the use of modern contraceptives for the prevention of pregnancy and family planning.

Principal Investigator, PMA 2020 Nigeria, Dr Elizabeth Omoluabi, made the disclosure in Awka on Wednesday at a training session for the field workers who would cover the round two of the exercise.

Omoluabi said that the PMA 2020, Anambra round one showed that only 17.5 per cent of women in the state had access to modern family planning methods.

She said that the state placed fourth behind Lagos, Rivers and Nasarawa states.

She said that Anambra was better than Kaduna with 16.1 per cent, Taraba 9.6 per cent and Kano state 6.0 per cent of the seven states where round one of the project was carried out.

She said that the field workers, mostly Anambra ladies would carry out the survey in the round two in randomly selected areas.

Omoluabi said that the survey would be presented to state government as a working tool to help improve campaigns.

“The project is being carried out in 11 countries of the world with a view to tracking family planning to know the level of usage of modern contraception in the countries.

“We are also interested in water and sanitation. In general, we are interested in health and in reproductive health.

“Remember that Nigeria had promised the world that it is going to make family planning available to 36 per cent of its women in 2018,’’ Omoluabi said.

Nigeria, she said, was far from it, pointing out that “our role is to keep track of the promise and how far to fulfilling it.

“Every year, we report back the level Nigeria has been able to achieve this dream. This is the training the ladies are undergoing for the second round in Anambra.

“Our joy is that our survey materials are gaining credibility among states, which use it as working document.’’