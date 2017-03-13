Ajunwa, Udo-Obong Laud Organisers Of Summer Games

Nigeria’s first Olympics gold medalist during Atlanta ‘96 fiesta, Chioma Ajunwa, and Enefiok Udo-Obong, the Sydney 2000 gold medalist, have lauded Discovery Brands for sponsoring the just concluded Beach Summer Games in Lagos.

Tidesports gathered that the Beach Summer Games organised by Discovery Brands took place at the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos from March 3 to 4.

The Olympians spoke in interviews with newsmen on the sidelines of the two days event.

Ajunwa, in her remarks, described the event as a welcome development, saying that it brought different aspect of competitions to sport and entertainment.

“ I am impressed with the array of events as presented by the organiser.

“The participants have fun while competing for medals; indeed, it is unique and it drives home the objectives of the games.

“The project will definitely yield huge success, if more sponsors can back it as it will carry along many fun lovers who have passion for the competition.

“In Europe and U.S, this is what we call alternative sport where fun seekers try to compete for medals in the event that is quite different from what everyone is used to.

“Indeed, it is a good thing for us to have this also in Nigeria.

“I believe the future is bright as the Beach Summer Games was well received by participants and fans,’’ Ajunwa said.

Also, Udo-Obong said that the game was a unique competition that combined healthy competition and fun for the unprofessional athletes.

He said that it would go a long way to cater for fun seekers who enjoy participating in any event that does not require rigorous preparation.

“I am impressed with what I saw at the Beach Summer Games, I urge the organiser to continue to strive for excellence.

“It will not be easy getting sponsors, but they must continue to showcase their stuffs to the world to get acceptance”, Udo-Obong said.