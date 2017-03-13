African Winners Cup: Niger United Targets Top Spot

Niger United Handball Club of Minna said it has intensified training for top level finish at the 33rd African Handball Winners Cup championship.

The championship is scheduled to hold in Agadir, Morocco from April 11 to 26, this year.

Mr Obi Fidelis, the Technical Adviser of the club made this known in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

“We have been training very hard, right now we have advanced our training to make sure that we will be among the top three after the championship,’’ he said.

Fidelis said the club would travel with 18 players, five technical officials, one head of government delegation and some key members of the association.

According to him, the team would use the National Handball Open Championship coming up from March 19 to 28, to fine tune its preparations.

Similarly, Mr Baba Sheshi, the state Director of Sports said that the government was doing everything possible to support the team for a successful outing in Morocco.

“As I speak to you now, government is not owing both permanent and contract staff connected with the club,’’ he said.